    11:16, 07 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM's press service denies reports he has coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The reports about Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin being diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus circulating on Telegram channels are fake, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

    According to the press service, the Kazakh Prime Minister works according to his schedule and is preparing for an expanded session of the Government involving the Head of State to take place on July 10. The PM's press service asks to trust only the official sources of information.


