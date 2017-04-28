EN
    18:01, 28 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, Saudi Energy Minister to discuss oil cuts

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking in Astana, the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih said it is important to agree on an extension of oil cuts deal into the second half of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Tomorrow Mr. al-Falih will meet with Prime Minister Sagintayev to discuss plans for the next six months.

    As it was reported, Kazakhstan pledged to cut output in the first half of this year by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd).
