Kazakh PM says no time to relax

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev believes that economic upswing that has been observed in Kazakhstan in recent months doesn't mean it's time to relax.

After hearing out the report of National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov on recent GDP growth (3.7%) in the first four months of 2017, Sagintayev stressed it is too early to relax.



"The results are quite promising, however, there is no time to relax," Premier Sagintayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday. "The minister [Timur Suleimenov] has just said that the bulk of the work is ahead in the second half of 2017."



The Prime Minister emphasized that central and local authorities should continue implementing the tasks set by the President of the country.



He also charged the Ministry for Investment and Development to fix the situation in lame-duck industries.