EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 23 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM sets certain tasks at Government meeting

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Askar Mamin set certain tasks concerning the development of local content, Kazinform reports.

    The local administrations are assigned to step the work of regional commissions for control over local content through maximized attraction of local business to their activities.

    Mamin noted that purchases of subsoil users are the big platform with huge potential for the development and support of home manufacturers. He charged Energy, and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministries, Samruk Kazyna Fund to ensure conclusion of voluntary agreements with subsoil users. The Industry and Energy Ministries, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs are tasked to elaborate all necessary issues concerning conclusion of offtake contracts between subsoil users and domestic producers.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!