Kazakh PM sets Government’s main goals for 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s government session Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin noted the importance of promptly and effective implementation of each tasks set by the Kazakh Head of State, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the government session, the Kazakh PM stressed that the measures taken need to provide all-round support for the population and business as well as to step up economic activity. He noted that it is necessary to focus on developing a self-sufficient and diversified economy oriented on proactive export promotion and targeted investment attraction to adapt to the new reality.

He added that SMEs should give an impetus to economic development, calling for the creation of all conditions.

«Special attention needs to be placed on the development of public health and education systems, infrastructure and productive employment,» he said.

In conclusion, the Kazakh PM listed the main goals of the Government for 2021, which are a 3% economic growth, investment increase in fixed capital to up to 20% of the GDP, and growth in the share of SMEs to up to 30% of the GDP, a 1.4fold rise in labor productivity in agriculture, a 10% increase in manufacturing, and unemployment reduction to 4.9%.