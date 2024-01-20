Kazakh PM signs decree switching to single time zone

The Kazakh Prime Minister signed the decree on computation of time in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The current decree introduces changes to the governmental decree of November 23, 2000, on computation of time in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The decree sets the computation of time, reproduced, stored, and transmitted by the state primary standard of time and frequency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is conducted according to the international system of time zones;

According to it, the UTC+05.00-time zone is to be introduced throughout the country.

The administrations of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, and Ulytau regions to convert local time one hour behind at 00:00 am on March 1.

The culture and information ministry is instructed to aware the population on the computation of time in the country.

The decree is to take effect on March 1, 2024.