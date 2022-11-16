EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:48, 16 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Board of Skoda Transportation Didider Pfleger met in Astana for discussing the prospects of launching a number of projects on manufactue, technical maintenance and modernization of railway and urban public transport, Kazinform learnt from the prime minister's office.

    Alikhan Smailov expressed confidence that the German company will successfully implement the given projects in Kazakhstan with the consideration of tax and customs preferences offered to investors in our country. In this regard, he proposed to consider an opportunity of creating a high localization and full-cycle production.

    «Machine-building sector has been in spotlight of the Kazakhstan government. We are interested in cooperation with foreign partners. We deem it possible to attract domestic machine-building companies to the implementation of joint projects,» Alikhan Smailov said.

    In turn, Didier Pfleger noted that his company is ready to enter new markets and views Kazakhstan as a promising partner for localization and development of its productions.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Investment projects Transport Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!