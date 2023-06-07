Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit

SOCHI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has arrived in Sochi, Russia, for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.

The Kazakh Prime Minister is to attend a number of events within the EAEU and CIS.

As part of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, discussions are planned on trade and economic cooperation of the member countries, transport infrastructure development, digitalization of freight rail transport, implementation of climate and digital agendas within the EAEU.

An exchange of views on current issues of economic cooperation within the CIS is expected to take place at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government. In addition, there are plans to hold discussions on development of industrial cooperation and realization of joint measures in a number of relevant areas of cooperation.

It is expected that Prime minister Smailov is to hold a number of bilateral meetings.