Kazakh PM Smailov chairs Investment Staff meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smialov held a meeting of the Investment Staff discussing the provision of land plots in government in-kind grants within investment contracts, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

According to deputy foreign minister Almas Aidarov, government in-kind grants are provided in accordance with the list of priority activities both in goods and service production and co

me under special cases not requiring auction.

From 2005 to June 2023 the Investments Committee of the Foreign Affairs Ministry concluded 1,438 investment contracts, including 216 with the provision of land in-kind grants and creation of over 37 thousand jobs.

Within these contracts, investments worth KZT2.2trl were attracted. Of the 1,438 contracts, 125 were concluded in the service sphere (construction of warehouses, education, health facilities, hotel services, and passenger transport).

Following the meeting, the Prime minister stressed that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the attraction of investment and business support, with the government also working actively in these areas.

In this regard, Smailov instructed the responsible government bodies to upgrade the regulatory legal acts to improve law enforcement practice of providing land in-kind grants.