18:29, 22 August 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakh PM Smailov chairs meeting on economic modernization
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The meeting focused on inclusion of new assets into as well as exclusion of a number of communal property organizations from the Comprehensive privatization plan for 2021-25, Kazinform cites Ukimet.
In addition, financing entrepreneurship projects in manufacturing and within the automotive industry support program, as well as construction of a new oncological center in Almaty were considered.