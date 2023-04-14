Kazakh PM Smailov familiarizes with detailed draft layout of Zhezkazgan

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan made a working visit to Ulytau region, during which he got familiarized with the detailed draft layout of Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the press service, the city plans to build new residential buildings, culture, education, sprots, health facilities, as well as administrative buildings in compact way in the next two years.

In addition, there are plans to develop the coastline of the Kengirskiy dam, create functional public spaces, parks, and recreational areas.

The head of the Kazakh government stressed that the construction of new facilities necessitates timely development of engineering and transport communications.

«Implementation of projects on infrastructure, its modernization and other measures should be carried out taking into account prospects of the city borders’ further expansion,» said Smailov.

As part of his working visit to the region, the Kazakh Prime Minister inspected the section of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan Road of republican significance, which is to be reconstructed as part of the realization of the tasks of the Head of State on the development of the region’s logistics potential. Smailov also examined the work of Zhezkazgan thermal power plant and familiarized with the measures taken for its preparedness for the upcoming heating season.