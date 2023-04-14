EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 14 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Smailov familiarizes with detailed draft layout of Zhezkazgan

    None
    Фото: primeminister.kz
    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan made a working visit to Ulytau region, during which he got familiarized with the detailed draft layout of Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

    According to the press service, the city plans to build new residential buildings, culture, education, sprots, health facilities, as well as administrative buildings in compact way in the next two years.

    In addition, there are plans to develop the coastline of the Kengirskiy dam, create functional public spaces, parks, and recreational areas.

    The head of the Kazakh government stressed that the construction of new facilities necessitates timely development of engineering and transport communications.

    «Implementation of projects on infrastructure, its modernization and other measures should be carried out taking into account prospects of the city borders’ further expansion,» said Smailov.

    As part of his working visit to the region, the Kazakh Prime Minister inspected the section of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan Road of republican significance, which is to be reconstructed as part of the realization of the tasks of the Head of State on the development of the region’s logistics potential. Smailov also examined the work of Zhezkazgan thermal power plant and familiarized with the measures taken for its preparedness for the upcoming heating season.


    Tags:
    Ulytau region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!