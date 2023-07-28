Kazakh PM Smailov holds talks with heads of Chinese companies
According to Smailov, areas such as development, trade, agriculture, logistics, energy, and so on, in which China’s Xinjiang Hualing operates, are of priority for the Kazakh economy, thus holding great potential for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation.
The Kazakh PM noted that the Kazakh government is ready to provide support for investment initiatives of Xinjiang Hualing Group.
At the meeting, Mi Enhua expressed confidence in further cooperation with Kazakhstan and readiness to jointly carry out different projects.
As part of the visit of the Chinese delegation, the Trade and Investment Ministry of Kazakhstan and Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to implement investment projects in agriculture.