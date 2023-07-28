EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:19, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Smailov holds talks with heads of Chinese companies

    None
    Photo: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Mi Enhua, Chairman Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co, and Jinlong Yao, Chairman of Shanxi Meijin Energy Co, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    According to Smailov, areas such as development, trade, agriculture, logistics, energy, and so on, in which China’s Xinjiang Hualing operates, are of priority for the Kazakh economy, thus holding great potential for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation.

    The Kazakh PM noted that the Kazakh government is ready to provide support for investment initiatives of Xinjiang Hualing Group.

    At the meeting, Mi Enhua expressed confidence in further cooperation with Kazakhstan and readiness to jointly carry out different projects.

    As part of the visit of the Chinese delegation, the Trade and Investment Ministry of Kazakhstan and Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to implement investment projects in agriculture.


    Tags:
    Energy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Agriculture Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!