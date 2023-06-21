EN
    22:12, 21 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Smailov makes official visit to Azerbaijan

    None
    Фото: t.me/KZgovernment
    BAKU. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiel at the airport in Baku.

    During the visit, the head of the Kazakh government is to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as discuss a wide range of important issues of interstate cooperation with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

    In particular, joint steps in the transport and logistics sphere, trade, energy, agriculture, IT, and industrial cooperation are to be discussed.


