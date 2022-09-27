EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:21, 27 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov met with a UAE delegation led by Governor of the country’s Central Bank Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    The meeting focused on the issues of attracting investments, strengthening contacts of business circles of the two countries as well as cooperation in the banking sphere.

    The delegation also included Mubadala and ADQ officials.



    Photo: primeminister.kz





    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!