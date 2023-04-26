EN
    Kazakh PM Smailov pays official visit to Iran

    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Iran for an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

    Prime Minister Smailov is expected to meet with the First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the current issues of cooperation between the countries.

    The talks are expected to result in the signing of a number of intergovernmental and commercial documents.

    Smailov is to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as well.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister is visiting Iran amid the ongoing 3rd Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan in Iran, which brought together 20 domestic producers of food, chemical, construction, light industry, and metallurgy products.


