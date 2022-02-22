Kazakh PM Smailov reveals areas with lowest revaccination figures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov named the areas in Kazakhstan with the lowest revaccination figures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Tuesday’s meeting of the Kazakh Government, Prime Minister Smailov noted that the epidemiological situation is stabilizing as the most regions are already in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

However, the head of the Kazakh Government stressed that some areas in the country lag behind others in terms of revaccination rate. For instance, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau region have the lowest revaccination figures in the country.

Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction to continue the work on vaccination and revaccination of the population with available anti-COVID vaccines.

Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat added that the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 82.1% of eligible population (or 53.4% of the total population), while 78.5% of eligible population (or 49.9% of the total population) have been fully immunized.

She added that this year 2.43 million people or 52.6% of eligible population have been inoculated this year.