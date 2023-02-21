Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan met with Deputy Chair of the Supreme Council for Reforms under the Kazakh President Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

The sides discussed the steps and proposals by international experts being realized to develop different sectors of the country's economy as well as to reform public administration and enhance the communication sphere.

In particular, measures for improving the investment climate, school and higher education, health, interaction between government bodies, and other areas were discussed.

The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed that the government will continue realizing the approved plans and election program of the Head of State to gradually raise the level of social and economic development of the country and the well-being of the citizens.

According to him, measures to improve the decision-making efficiency of government bodies will be taken this year. The work to reduce the document flow and reporting will be ongoing, he added.

In addition, attention will be given to the further development of communication between the Government and the region's administration offices in line with the Hearing State concept.

The meeting also discussed the issues of developing Tax and Budget Codes as well as a work plan for the Supreme Council for Reforms under the Kazakh President for 2023.

Photo: primeminister.kz