    21:02, 25 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, Spanish FM discussed bilateral trade and economic relations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain José Manuel García-Margallo who is on official visit in the capital.

    The sides discussed the state of trade and economic relations between the two countries, noting the prospects of investment cooperation in the field of transport infrastructure, agriculture, engineering and construction.

    The parties expressed also confidence that the established Kazakh-Spanish Business Council will intensify bilateral business partnership.

    Following the talks, Karim Massimov and H.M.Garsiya-Margalit called for further expansion of cooperation in all spheres of interstate cooperation.
    Source: www.primeminister.kz

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Europe Government News
