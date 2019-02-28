Kazakh PM specifies new policy of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin talked about the tasks set before the Government, Kazinform reports.

The new most important measures aimed at Social Support were recently prioritized. The Head of State pays great attention to developing social sphere and improving people's living standards. The new social initiatives of the President should take our country to the brand new level of social development," Mamin told the Government meeting.



According to him, economic achievements, first of all, should be aimed at raising people's welfare.



"That's why the improvement of people's quality of life and development of Kazakhstan as a welfare state is one of the key priorities," the Prime Minister said.



He pointed out the main directions. "It is crucial to implement the following: to increase earnings, support disadvantaged population and provide housing to needy and large families, boost social infrastructure and develop regions," he resumed.