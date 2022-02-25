EN
    13:02, 25 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM suggests enhancing economic activity of EAEU nations

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the extended attendance Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov urged to raise post-pandemic economic activity of the EAEU member states, Kazinform reports.

    The PM confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for system-based and consistent work in realization of the over-riding principles embodied in the EAEU law.

    He expressed confidence that following the talks held traditionally in the atmosphere of mutual understanding, trust and constructive dialogue, the decisions made would let further ensure development of the integration and execution of the agreements achieved.


    Eurasian Economic Union Government of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
