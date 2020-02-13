Kazakh PM surveys construction progress in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip, Prime Minister Askar Mamin surveyed the progress of construction of facilities in Turkestan.

The Prime Minister got acquainted with the construction of the new international airport of Turkestan and the highway. The facility is located 16 km away from the regional center and will be commissioned in September 2020. It is planned that the terminal capacity will be 3 million passengers per year, the PM’s press service reports.

Askar Mamin visited the construction sites of the Congress Hall, the Schoolchildren’s Palace, office buildings of the akimat (local administration), a sports complex with a swimming pool, a 7,000-seat stadium, a drama theater, a regional library, a city park with attractions, the Uly Dala Eli Center and Yassawi Museum, inspected the progress of the reconstruction of the buildings of the National Center for Artisans of the Great Silk Road and the Visit Center.

«The First President – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, pay special attention to the development of Turkestan. This fall, it is planned to hold here the summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure timely completion of the construction of all necessary facilities,» said Mamin.