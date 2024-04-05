Kazakh PM surveys flood situation in Aktobe region

Kazakh Prime Minister, head of the republican flood control headquarters Olzhas Bektenov surveyed the flood situation in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government’s press service.

The Prime Minister flew over several water reservoirs, surveyed flood-affected houses, got acquainted with the work of the situation center, and held a meeting of the republican flood control headquarters.

Flood risks remain in Aktobe region as floodwater peaks are observed on the most of rivers. 792 houses were flooded at large. The local emergency was declared in five districts, namely Kobda, Mugalzhar, Temir, Aiteke bi, and Will as well as the city of Aktobe.

3,140 personnel and 664 pieces of equipment are deployed in flood control activities. 8,978 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas so far.

The Prime Minister surveyed the Magadzhanskaya dam with a capacity of 15.8 million cubic meters. 35 people were rescued from Kyzyltu village as flood waters cracked the dam commissioned in 1985.

At the same time, Mets predicted a rise in air temperature between April 5 and 11 across the region.