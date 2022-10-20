EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:41, 20 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region

    None
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to Turkistan region Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov visited the Caravan Sarai complex, met with investor and tourism industry representatives, primeminister.kz reads.

    He got acquainted with the new investment projects on the construction of gas and solar power stations, coal and chemical petrochemical, sulfate plants, caustic soda chemical complex, greenhouse complex, feed yard, etc.

    As stated there, the projects are of great importance and called to create permanent jobs, boost industrial output. In particular, new power stations are expected to reduce energy dependency of the southern regions.

    The PM also got acquainted with the Kaskasu tourist and recreational complex which will welcome some 4,000 visitors a day.



    Photo: primeminister.kz




    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Investment projects Turkestan region Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!