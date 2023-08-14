EN
    09:00, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM surveys TPP construction progress in Astana

    None
    Фото: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 12, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov surveyed the progress of construction of the thermal power plant No. 3 and two gas-fired thermal power plants Turan and Yugo-Vostok in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform quotes the Government’s press service.

    He got acquainted with the progress f construction, pre-commissioning activities and solution to current technical matters.

    The Prime Minister stressed the project is of great social importance and is monitored by the Head of State.


    The gas boiler houses and the new thermal power plant are expected to generate 1,100 Gcal-hr in the forthcoming heating season. Next year will commission new gas boiler houses to provide steady heating of the capital city in the future.


