Kazakh PM surveys TPP construction progress in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 12, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov surveyed the progress of construction of the thermal power plant No. 3 and two gas-fired thermal power plants Turan and Yugo-Vostok in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform quotes the Government’s press service.

He got acquainted with the progress f construction, pre-commissioning activities and solution to current technical matters.

The Prime Minister stressed the project is of great social importance and is monitored by the Head of State.