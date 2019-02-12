Kazakh PM tasks to intensify construction in several regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev entrusted the governors of several regions with intensifying construction works, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the January results reports delivered, there is a slowdown in economic growth. The year has just begun, we should change the situation for the better," Bakytzhan Sagintayev told the session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of the Cabinet underlined that the matter is mainly relevant to the construction industry.

"As it was outlined in the report, there is a decline in construction in Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, and Astana. Distinguished colleagues, I request you to see to this issue personally. It is the start of the year, I request you to get this right," added the Prime Minister.