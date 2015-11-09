Kazakh PM thanked Bulgaria for supporting its key initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met today with Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsetska Tsacheva.

According to primeminsiter.kz, at the meeting the sides discussed the ways of expanding bilateral cooperation in commercial and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The Kazakh Prime Minister thanked Bulgaria for supporting Kazakhstan's key initiatives, including accession to the WTO, non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana. In conclusion, Massimov and Tsacheva welcomed further development of Kazakhstan-Bulgaria relations in all spheres.