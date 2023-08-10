Kazakh PM to visit Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, August 10, Kazakh Prime Minister is expected to pay a working trip to Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the Government’s Telegram Channel.

In Khromtau district the Prime Minister is to survey the progress of the new string of the Bukhara -Ural gas pipeline, and the Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaissyn road state.

Besides, he is going to visit several industrial and social facilities, meet youth, and got acquainted with the region’s further development plans.