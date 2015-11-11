Kazakh PM to visit China in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov will pay an official visit to China in December 2015 where he will discussed the implementation of the Program on transfer of production facilities from China to Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Massimov confirmed the news at the first session of the Astana club dedicated to the development of Eurasia in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday.

"We are working in that direction," Mr. Massimov said while answering the questions at the session of the Astana club. "Kazakhstan and China agreed to create the program under which China will move production facilities to Kazakhstan. We believe that this program is mutually profitable for both countries."

The Head of the Kazakh Government noted that it [the program] will be discussed in detail during his visit to China.

"I'll visit Beijing next month in order to continue discussions of this issue," he added.