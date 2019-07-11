Kazakh PM to visit Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin will pay an official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on July 11-12, primeminister.kz reports.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will focus on further development of trade and economic, transit and transport, industrial cooperation, strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.



The VIII meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Council will be held in Bishkek. The agenda includes 18 issues concerning cooperation in trade, investments, industry, transport, oil and gas sectors, environmental protection, culture, tourism, education, healthcare, customs cooperation.



Following the talks, the sides are expected to sign agreements.