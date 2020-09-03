EN
    18:09, 03 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM tours E Kazakhstan and Almaty rgns

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions to survey progress of realization of infrastructure projects and state development programs, the PM’s press service reports.

    In East Kazakhstan the PM surveyed the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan highway construction (768 km). It will open by the yearend. In Almaty region the Premier was reported on reconstruction of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan section up to 314 km, Usharal-Dostyk road construction project up to 180 km. Mamin charged to speed up construction works.


    Besides, the PM got familiarized with work of healthcare culture, sports facilities, construction progress of engineering and housing infrastructure in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Taldykorgan and Ayagoz, visited the biggest electrical facilities plant, Vostok Moloko milk plant, industrial manufacturer of caviar and fish flesh Ost Fish, and a commercial dairy farm in Almaty region.


