    11:51, 14 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM tours in Pavlodar rgn

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to Pavlodar region, Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev will survey industrial facilities and get familiarized with socio-economic development of the region, Kazinform reports. 

    The PM will visit a secondary school, Students' House of the Pavlodar non-ferrous industry college, Batyr Mall shopping centre, first aid station and hold there a meeting on digitalization, medical insurance and healthcare protection problems, the PM's press service reports.
    The Premier will also pay a visit to the Schoolchildren's Palace to survey education digitalization concept, robotics industry and programming camps, visit the Friendship House, hold a meeting on small and medium-sized business development issues.  

