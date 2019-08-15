Kazakh PM tours Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin is a paying a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyed housing construction progress in Severnyi community of Zarechnyi village. There are 279 individual houses in the new microdistrict. A 430-seat school was built there. A new kindergarten for 320 children, sports complexes, shopping centres and administrative buildings will open their doors soon.

Mamin also visited the industrial zone of Kostanay. As earlier reported, the heads of government of Kazakhstan and Russia signed a package of agreements to implement joint projects. One of the largest projects is to assemble the Kirovets tractors in Kostanay. The new line will be put on-stream October this year to assemble 500-700 tractors.

Besides, the PM will also visit a number of enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and meet with farm producers.