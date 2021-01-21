Kazakh PM tours Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin as part of his working trip surveyed the progress of construction of infrastructure facilities of Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

The PM visited construction sites of the Caravan-Sarai multifunctional tourist complex, 570-bed multi-filed hospital being built up to JCI standard, Kazakh Drama Theatre, regional scientific library, the First President’s Park, botanical garden. He also visited the new Hampton Hotel and International Tourism University.

Besides, Mamin held a meeting on the region’s socioeconomic development and preparations for the Summit of the Turkis-Speaking Countries Cooperation Council slated for this spring.

Turkestan region’s administration, Uzbekistan’s Artel Electronics and Orbis Kazakhstan signed a memo of cooperation in the presence of Prime Minister Mamin. It provides for the construction of a cook-stove and electrical water heaters plant. The plant is expected to produce 1 mln units a year, create 2,100 new jobs.