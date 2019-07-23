Kazakh PM, U.S. Ambassador discuss investment coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed further development of cooperation in investment, oil and agro-industrial sectors.

«The United States remain one of the key partners and investors of Kazakhstan,» the Kazakh Prime Minister said. He pointed out the importance of implementation of the agreements reached by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and U.S. President Donald Trump in January 2018 in Washington and expansion of the horizons of mutually beneficial interaction.

In 2018, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the U.S. jumped by 37.7% and amounted to $2.2bn. The inflow of American investments in Kazakhstan economy rose by 44.7% and reached an absolute record of $5.3bn.

According to Askar Mamin, Kazakhstan takes efforts to create favorable climate for foreign investors, in order to attract investments and implement strategic investment projects. «The new approaches will provide more comfortable conditions for American partners,» said Askar Mamin.

The Prime Minister told the U.S. Diplomat about the establishment of the FDI Coordination Council and FDI Fund in Kazakhstan which would contribute to the effective implementation of investment projects.

He also highlighted promising outlook of implementation of agricultural projects by American investors.

In turn, William H.Moser highly praised Kazakhstan’s approaches to the improvement of the country’s investment climate and readiness of the U.S. to continue cooperation in the existing format.