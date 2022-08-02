EN
    Kazakh PM urges to step up vaccination, revaccination efforts

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation and revaccination campaign require continued control, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov revealed that up to 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases are registered daily. Given that, the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of the virus have tightened the coronavirus curbs.

    Alikhan Smailov reminded the Healthcare Ministry the epidemiological situation in the country requires continued control.

    «It is crucial to ensure the coronavirus curbs, including mask wearing, social distancing,» the prime minister said.

    At the same time he emphasized that low vaccination and revaccination rates can jeopardize the stability of the epidemiological situation.

    He urged akims (governors) of the regions to step up vaccination and revaccination efforts.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

