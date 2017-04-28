Kazakh PM visits Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the instructions of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh Prime Minster Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived in Almaty region to get familiar with the progress towards the goals set in President's Address "Third Modernization: Global Competitiveness" and programme article "Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization" and to raise awareness on Kazakhstan Government's work for socioeconomic development of the country.

Kazakh PM will visit agricultural and industrial enterprises, infrastructures, educational and medical institutions, according to primeminister.kz.

The main events in the Prime Minister's schedule will be meetings with the public and the business community of the region.

First of all, Bakytzhan Sagintayev inspected the aviation security system of Taldykorgan city airport and heard a report on reconstruction of the runway and the terminal building, as well as the prospects for new flights. Also, Kazakh Prime Minister was reported on construction of the airport terminal in Usharal town intended for development of tourist potential of the region.

Presently, the airport of Taldykorgan services nearly 26,000 passengers and operates 600 flights a year. The existing airfield pavement makes it possible for the airport to such aircrafts as Boeing-757, IL-76, TU-134, Challenger-850, AN-24, Yak-40.

The airport is greatly important for socioeconomic development of the region. In addition to the flights to the capital, other routes to the regions of the country are developing. It is planned to launch air flights to Ust-Kamenogorsk and Russian cities in the short run. Considering the developed interregional traffic to such recreations as Lake Alakol, it will contribute to increase of the tourist inflow from other regions of Kazakhstan and neighbouring countries.

As a reminder, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev continues his working trips to the regions of Kazakhstan. Earlier on, he visited East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.