Kazakh PM visits major industrial facilities in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the Head of State's instruction, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived July 26 in West Kazakhstan region to check the progress in the implementation of the President's State-of-the-Nation Addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", "Five Social Initiatives", as well as state and sectoral programs, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

In the working trip schedule, the first was one of the world's largest fields - the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field that covers an area of over 280 square kilometers. The output makes up about 45% of the total gas production in the country and about 16% of the total production of liquid hydrocarbons. Its total estimated reserves exceed 2.4 billion barrels of condensate and 16 trillion cubic feet of gas.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sagintayev inspected the technological process of hydrocarbon production. General Director of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. Edwin Blom reported on the main performance results of the company. Karachaganak contains 12 billion barrels of liquid hydrocarbons and 57 trillion cubic feet of gas, of which about 11% has been recovered as of today.

According to him, Karachaganak consistently demonstrates good production, paying particular attention to issues of industrial safety, labor protection, and the environment.

Regarding the technological modernization of the plant and introduction of the elements of Industry 4.0, the general director informed that by now the shareholders of the consortium have invested over $23 billion in the development of the field.

The most advanced technologies are used in the development of the field - this allows combining proficient subsoil management with the obtaining of maximum economic profit.



"Nowadays there is a highly enthusiastic response to the digitalization plans the Head of State has called for. We see the whole range of initiatives that cover security, environmental responsibility, human resources, etc. Karachaganak is already a high-tech enterprise, but digitalization means even more intensively developing innovations, that's why there is a need to maximize local personnel's expertize," Blom said, emphasizing that the support of local producers is also one of the main priorities of Karachaganak.

In addition, the company provides electric power to the population of the region. To this end, there is a gas turbine power plant that produces own electrical energy for the entire production complex of the field and nearby settlements.

Sagintayev also inspected the technological chain of oil and gas processing into fuel at JSC Condensate's plant. K5 ecological class gasoline production was launched here during a teleconference with the participation of the Head of State.

CEO of JSC Condensate Valery Junussov told about the modernization of the plant and informed about the measures taken to automate and digitize production. In 2017, the plant was modernized with an increase in the capacity of the enterprise to 850,000 tons per annum. In addition, in June 2018, a K5 ecological class diesel fuel hydrotreater was introduced. In total, over $200 million was invested in the plant reconstruction.

This modernization made it possible to cover the deficit of motor fuels in the domestic market of the country, and also increased incomings of excise taxes and other types of tax payments. In addition, it provides respectable incomes to more than 1,000 residents of the region (employees of the enterprise and their families), creating highly qualified jobs. Since the beginning of operation of new gasoline units, over 80,000 tons of gasoline of the highest ecological class K5 have been sold. About KZT 1 billion of excises were paid to the region's treasury over that period.

High-octane types of gasoline and diesel fuel produced at the plant are sold not only in West Kazakhstan region but also in nearby areas. In addition, half of the output is exported abroad. For example, vacuum gas oil is exported to Belarus, while liquid asphalt is supplied to Russia.

West Kazakhstan region is of great industrial importance for the country. The industry of the region is represented by enterprises of oil and gas production, refining of petroleum products, machine building, metallurgy, defense, mining, clothing, and food industries. The volume of industrial production in January-June 2018 amounted to KZT 1,184.6 billion. Within the framework of the State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development and the Industrialization Map in 2018, seven projects for KZT 7 billion, employing 262 people, are being implemented.



Prime Minister Sagintayev will also visit a number of industrial and social infrastructure facilities, hold a meeting with the region's activists and business representatives to discuss project management issues.

In particular, he will go to a site of the construction of the highway Uralsk - Tasqala - the border of Russia Ozinki and Kaztal - Zhanibek - Bokey Orda. These motorways develop the connections of district centers with the regional center. Here, the Prime Minister and representatives of Kaztalov, Zhanibek and Bokey Orda districts will discuss the implementation of Nurly Zhol Governmental Program.

Then, the Prime Minister will travel to Zachagansk to check the construction of residential houses under the Nurly Zher Program and the results of the 7-20-25 Program.

In the specialized public service center, Sagintayev will inspect the process of automation of public services and implementation of regional projects within the Digital Kazakhstan Governmental Program.

The Prime Minister's working visit will be completed with a meeting with activists and business representatives in the regional akimat (local administration), where the attendees will discuss project management issues and the operating results for 6 months of 2018, and plans for the further implementation of the tasks outlined in the President's Addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", and the Five Social Initiatives.

It is to be recalled that Bakytzhan Sagintayev is making a series of regional working trips at the instruction of the Head of State. Earlier, he made trips to Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe regions.