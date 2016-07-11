EN
    16:59, 11 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM visits memorial complex of Karasai and Agyntai batyrs in N Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited a memorial complex of Karasai and Agyntai batyrs in North Kazakhstan region on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

    Karasai and Agyntai batyrs protected the present-day territory of Aiyrtauskiy district from foreign occupiers under Yessim Khan's leadership in the 17th century. Both heroes were laid to rest at Kulshynbai tobe bald mountain.

    The memorial complex is located in the aul named after Karasai Batyr. The memorial complex was erected in 1999 under the instruction of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    It is the symbol of unity and friendship of the people of Kazakhstan. The mausoleum is annually visited by many people from all corners of the globe.

