Kazakh PM visits new children’s general hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin visited a new children’s general hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

The new 200-bed general hospital for children in Ust-Kamenogorsk has become one of the largest healthcare facilities put into service in East Kazakhstan region over the past decade.

The new healthcare facility will give an opportunity to treat the youngest patients for any diseases. It even boasts a modernly equipped 50-bed rehabilitation unit.

Yermek Omarbekov, head of the children’s general hospital, revealed it is equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment worth 5 billion tenge that one can find only at hospitals in the UK, Israel, and large European countries. Some 500 healthcare workers are expected to work at the new hospital.

Omarbekov added that the old building of the children’s hospital will be turned into a diagnostics center both for children and adults.

During his visit to East Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Mamin also paid a visit to the regional children’s hospital where he inspected the work of the intensive care and surgery units.