Kazakh PM visits West Kazakhstan Machine Building Co.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As a part of the working trip Kazakh Prime Minster Bakytzhan Sagintayev has inspected the operation process at West Kazakhstan Machine Building Company, a large high-technology manufacturing facility.

According to primeminister.kz, visiting the facility Sagintayev was reported on the operation of the maintenance shop for gas turbines repair and oil and gas manufacturing shops.

The machine building company is a high-technology manufacturing facility that also produces metal structures, mobile accommodation buildings, construction riggings and agricultural equipment. Also, the plant repairs engines of military and civil aircrafts being an important component of country's defense industry.

In addition, by Kazakh President's Assignment the enterprise together with General Electric established there a certified maintenance shop for gas turbines repair as the only official center in Kazakhstan capable of performing operations with the equipment of that corporation.

It should be noted that such large enterprises as West Kazakhstan Machine Building Company make a significant impact on development of the regional economy and play an important role in Government's work on technological upgrading of manufacturing facilities as one of the priorities in generating a new economic growth model of Kazakhstan as to President Nazarbayev's Address.