Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Key priorities of the Government’s work are socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan and improving the quality of life of the people, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday at the session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government meeting, Prime Minister Smailov said the Cabinet had commenced implementing the pre-election program of the Head of State and would proceed to implementing the program proposed by the party of parliamentary majority, Amanat.

«Thanks to ambitious political reforms initiated by the President, six political parties joined the Majilis [the lower chamber of the Kazakhstan Parliament]. We will actively work with all these parties. It will without doubt bring positive results,» Smailov stressed.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the Government ‘is expected to ensure the ultimate goal of creating an open and sustainable market economy’.

In his words, the Government is also tasked to increase the economic growth rates up to 4 per cent this year and 5 per cent in the midterm.

«We need to focus the economic policy on the development of entrepreneurship in the first place. It is necessary to attract reasonable amounts of investment – both domestic and foreign – into the key sectors of economy. Utmost attention should be paid to specific measures to lower inflation twofold by the yearend, develop export potential, new technologies, and further improve legislation,» he added.

Recall that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to re-appoint Alikhan Smailov as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan