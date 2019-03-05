Kazakh PM, WCO Secretary General meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya have held talks in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides debated a wide range of cooperation issues, including cooperation within the Mercator programme and progress of Kazakhstan's realization of the WTO trade facilitation agreement provisions, implementation of legislative reforms in Kazakhstan, also technical capacities of the new checkpoint Nur Zholy on the border with China.



Since accession to the WCO on June 30, 1992, Kazakhstan has been actively taking part in the work of WCO main bodies, for example, in sessions of the Finance Committee, Policy Commission and Customs Cooperation Council.



Kazakhstan is a member of the WCO Policy Committee elected until July 1, 2019. Kazakhstan's accession to the WCO Finance Committee in June this year is under consideration now.