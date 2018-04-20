Kazakh PM welcomes newly posted Russian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev on April 20 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister's press service.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon bilateral and integration cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, interregional and cross-border cooperation, expanding partnership in economic and cultural spheres.



Prime Minister Sagintayev extended his congratulations to Ambassador Borodavkin on the occasion of the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, wished him success in his new post and expressed confidence that his appointment will strengthen and boost Kazakh-Russian cooperation.



It should be noted that Russia traditionally remains one of Kazakhstan's biggest trade partners. In 2017, trade turnover amounted to $16 billion, demonstrating a 25.6% increase in contrast to 2016.