NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin wished First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery, the PM’s press service reports.

«On my own behalf and behalf of the members of the Government I wish Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery and long years of fruitful work for the benefit of independent Kazakhstan. Fortunately, Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well and keeps on working remotely,» the PM wrote.