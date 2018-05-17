EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:00, 17 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, Yandex co-founder met in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today in Astana with Arkadiy Volozh, a co-founder and head of Russia's largest internet search engine Yandex, who arrived to take part in the Astana Economic Forum.

    The parties discussed cooperation issues within the Digital Kazakhstan Program and new opportunities for technological development in terms of the fourth industrial revolution, the PM's website reads.

