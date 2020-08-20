Kazakh PM, Yel umiti project participants mull economic reforming issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin, met with the participants of the change management program for managers which is realized under the Elbasy initiative Yel umiti and is purposed to implement 100 specific steps nationwide plan, primeminister.kz reports.

Assistant to President – secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Asset Isekeshev and some 300 experts, namely mentors and teams of change managers, leaders took part in the event to represent new approaches and ideas for solution of 37 specific tasks in 11 state policy branches: education, trade and logistics, industry, healthcare, agriculture, etc.



«Investments into education and human development are the key factors for sustainable and long-term economic growth. A man stands behind each successful idea, practice, reforms. Each of you has potential, knowledge and wish to make a contribution to the prosperity of Kazakhstan,» the PM said addressing those attending.

The PM charged the Government members to pay great attention to regular working meetings with field teams and help in realizing the tasks set.





The change management program for managers is initiated by the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan –Yelbasy and is realized jointly with the Project Office of the Kazakh Government. Its goal is to develop proposals for transformation of key economic sectors. The program participants not only contribute to the country’s development but also improve own field and leadership competences at trainings.