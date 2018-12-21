Kazakh PM, young scientists debate science development prospects

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with young scientists of scientific institutions and higher educational establishments, representatives of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry in Almaty, primeminister.kz. reports.



As earlier reported, the Premier arrived for a working visit in Almaty pursuant to the Kazakh President's task to get familiarized with the progress of realization of the President's Addresses and state programs.



Those gathered debated issues concerning development of science management system and Doctoral programme, equipping universities with advanced equipment and improving the system of conferment of a higher degree.



The Kazakh President declared 2019 as the Youth Year. Addressing those present, the Kazakh PM said that backing of the youth would become a priority of the state policy. The country creates the best conditions, provides subsidies, privileges and other measures of support. The same time the youth should proposes certain initiatives, offer their knowledge on how to improve labour efficiency and increase workplaces. For example, scientific research results in the sphere of agriculture focused on improving the yield class.



In his State-of-the-Nation Address the President set a number of tasks to upgrade science management system in the near future.

Young scientists, in their turn, brought up pressing issues and voices suggestions on further development of science.



According to the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry's data, 386 institutions, 22,081 people, including 17,205 researchers, 7,733 of whom were young scientists under 35 years old, were engaged in scientific research in Kazakhstan in 2017.



The share of postdoctoral researchers under 35 years has increased up to 49.3% of the total amount of those engaged in research studies in projects and programs approved for backing in 2018-2020 that is 1.4% against research and development carried out in 2015-2017.