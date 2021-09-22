Kazakh poetry disseminated in 90 countries of the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Poetry Anthology is disseminated in more than 90 countries of the world,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

«New personalities who contributed to the country’s development were presented under the 100 New Faces project. Their names were widely promoted and became a good model for growing generation. We believe that the young people selected for the project will create a new cohort of people who will promote production, profession, science and culture,» the Minister told the expanded meeting of the National Commission for realization of the public conscience modernization program under the Kazakh President.

«The Anthology of Modern Kazakh Prose and The Anthology of Modern Kazakh Poetry were translated into 6 official language of the United Nations and donated to the large libraries, educational facilities and literature centers in over 90 states of the world speaking English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Russian and French. The books were given to more than 20,000 organizations under the Modern Kazakh Culture in Global World.

The international presentations of these collections were held in London, Madrid, Paris, Moscow and Cairo. 34 Kazakh Literature and Culture Centres were opened in the national libraries of China, Turkey, the U.S., Russia, Finland, South Korea, Malaysia and others to promote ties with the international community. The collection of the works of great poet Abai was translated into the world’s 10 largest languages and showcased to the world as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the poet pursuant to the President’s task,» the Minister resumed.

She believes this initiative is a great contribution to promotion of Kazakh culture, exposure to the world literature.