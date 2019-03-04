Kazakh-Polish Business Forum kicks off in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh-Polish Business Forum has started its work in Warsaw, Kazinform reports.

It is organized by the Kazakh Embassy and Kazakh Invest National Company jointly with the Polish Business Council with the assistance of the Entrepreneurship and Technology Ministry of Poland and Polish Investment and Trade Agency.



It brings together Kazakhstan and Polish companies working in agriculture, energy, constriction industry and manufacturing of building materials, food, chemical, mining and pharmaceutical industries.



The forum is purposed to strengthen trade and economic, investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, to cement current and establish new direct ties between the business partners of both countries, to showcase investment projects, opportunities and business support measures in Kazakhstan," an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.