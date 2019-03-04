EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:33, 04 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Polish Business Forum kicks off in Warsaw

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh-Polish Business Forum has started its work in Warsaw, Kazinform reports.

    It is organized by the Kazakh Embassy and Kazakh Invest National Company jointly with the Polish Business Council with the assistance of the Entrepreneurship and Technology Ministry of Poland and Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

    It brings together Kazakhstan and Polish companies working in agriculture, energy, constriction industry and manufacturing of building materials, food, chemical, mining and pharmaceutical industries.


    The forum is purposed to strengthen trade and economic, investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, to cement current and establish new direct ties between the business partners of both countries, to showcase investment projects, opportunities and business support measures in Kazakhstan," an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Business, companies Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!