Kazakh pop diva Roza Rymbayeva wins Russian ‘Natsionalnoe Velichie' award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People's Artist of Kazakhstan, singer Roza Rymbayeva has been awarded Russia's Natsionalnoe Velichie (National Grandeur) Prize ‘For Outstanding Development and Devotion to Duty', Kazinform reports citing the singer's Instagram post.

The awards ceremony took place in the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow.



The Natsionalnoe Velichie prize is an independent public award which is presented to identify and encourage successful people of Russia and foreign countries.



The prize is awarded also to statesmen and public figures, representatives of culture and art.



On November 30, the awards ceremony brought together the EAEU business leaders and entrepreneurs.



The ceremony was accompanied by a concert of Russian pop stars and a reception in honour of the laureates.

